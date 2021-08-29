Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India's Bharat Biotech scouts international COVID-19 vaccine partners

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0TGi_0bgGoIH400

NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech is seeking international manufacturing partners as it targets a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine each year, the company said on Sunday.

COVAXIN, the company's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India, is one of two shots driving the country's massive vaccination programme.

But Bharat Biotech has struggled to boost output, missing supply commitments to the Indian government, which is also relying on a version of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

On Sunday, the company rolled out the first batch of COVAXIN shots from a facility in Ankleshwar in western India that has the capacity to produce more than 10 million doses per month.

Bharat Biotech said it was exploring opportunities with its international partners who have expertise in commercial-scale manufacturing of inactivated viral vaccines.

"We want to ensure that Bharat Biotech can ably meet the demand for COVAXIN such that individuals across the country, and the globe, have access to the vaccine," chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said in a statement.

Last month, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament that Bharat Biotech would supply 25 million doses in July and 35 million in August, less than half what the government had initially expected.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

175K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bharat Biotech#Western India#Covid 19 Vaccine#Government Of India#Covaxin#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

India gives Biological E nod to study its COVID-19 vaccine in children, teens

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India has granted homegrown drugmaker Biological E permission to begin midstage studies of its COVID-19 vaccine in children and adolescents, according to an official statement on Friday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the approval to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company on Sept. 1, the statement...
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

India’s Biological E’s Covid-19 Vaccine Expected By October

NEW DELHI — Indian state Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year, said V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Indian government’s think tank. “Phase 3 of Biological E’s trial is underway,” Paul said. “Stockpile is being produced. We should...
Public HealthPLOS Blogs Network

Covid 19 Vaccine Introduction in India

Vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the critical tools to fight the Ongoing pandemic. Globally, It began on 31st December 2020, when WHO issued an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the Pfizer vaccine. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), a regulatory body, has provided emergency use authorization to Covishield (AstraZeneca’s / Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech Limited) on 3rd January 2021. Later, On 15th April 2021, the Government of India (GoI) provided restricted emergency approval to vaccines approved by US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or listed under WHO EUL. Under which, Sputnik – V has been granted EUA in April 2021. The Zydus Cadila vaccine for 12-18 years has also been received EUA on 20th August 21.
Medical & Biotechcrossroadstoday.com

Taiwan gets first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Thursday after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to...
Public Healthwibqam.com

AstraZeneca requires U.S. employees to get COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc on Monday joined a growing list of companies in requiring U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to its offices. The company said the mandate will also apply to the employees of Alexion, the U.S. drugmaker that AstraZeneca acquired in July. “We...
Worldspectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Taiwan gets its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan has received its first Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: WHO hub in Berlin for pandemic coordination

BERLIN — The World Health Organization has inaugurated a new “hub” in Berlin meant to better prepare the globe for future pandemics. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday launched the new WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. German Health Minister Jens Spahn says...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Saturday reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival. The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Mandaviya reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country. During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

India's Covid-19 vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes

NEW DELHI (Aug 30): India's rising output of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the country will return as an exporter within months, ramping up from early next year. After donating or selling 66 million doses...
Pharmaceuticalsomahanews.net

'Chinese COVID-19 vaccine seen as less effective'

Washington DC [US], August 29 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinopharm was less effective than others at preventing infection, hospitalization and death, according to a new study. A report published by The Wall Street Journal stated that this study, conducted by the kingdom of Bahrain and Columbia University...

Comments / 0

Community Policy