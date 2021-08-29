Cancel
Crow Wing County, MN

Reader Opinion: Townships beware

By Jay Swanson
Brainerd Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 24, I attended the regularly scheduled Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners meeting. One of the agenda items on the docket was to approve or disapprove the plat for a cluster home development on Horseshoe Lake in Mission Township, a lake of single family homes — one lot, one home. The Crow Wing County Planning Commission had voted 4-1 to recommend denial of this development on July 1. Additionally, Mission Township’s comprehensive plan does not approve of cluster home developments on lakeshore property and had also recommended to the county board in two letters that they deny this development. In addition, the chief of police from Crosslake spoke regarding the safety issues this presented on the adjacent township road plus there was concern by the fire department regarding the ability to properly reach all buildings on the site. Many of the area residents spoke concerning other issues this development would pose and not one person spoke in favor of it.

www.brainerddispatch.com

