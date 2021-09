The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has had a life full of romances, as you'd imagine any iconic rock star's would be. These days, Jagger is with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, with whom he has one child, four-year-old Deveraux Jagger. Deveraux is Mick's eighth child; his other kids range from 22 to 50 years old. And in addition to his children, 78-year-old Mick Jagger also has five grandchildren, including Assisi Jackson, who gave him two great-grandkids. To see the youngest descendants of the Jagger bunch, read on!