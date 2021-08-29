Shellys: Why does it seem everyone these days is angry?

“I am so angry!” How many times a day have we said that or heard others say that? It’s as though we have reached the end of our tolerance, individually and as a society. The object of our anger can be anything — not getting the service we think we should receive, the dysfunction of political parties, the content of an article, wearing a mask, airline policies, or the perceived unfairness of someone getting more than we do. There are angry people in supermarkets, buses, offices, movie theaters, and restaurants. Who and what makes us angry? What is going on?