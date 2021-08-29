Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Shellys: Why does it seem everyone these days is angry?

Amarillo Globe-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am so angry!” How many times a day have we said that or heard others say that? It’s as though we have reached the end of our tolerance, individually and as a society. The object of our anger can be anything — not getting the service we think we should receive, the dysfunction of political parties, the content of an article, wearing a mask, airline policies, or the perceived unfairness of someone getting more than we do. There are angry people in supermarkets, buses, offices, movie theaters, and restaurants. Who and what makes us angry? What is going on?

www.amarillo.com

Comments / 5

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Huffpost#Afghan#The Pew Research Center#West Texas A M University#Amarillo College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Cancel Culture: ‘The Truth Doesn’t Seem to Matter as Much These Days’

Whoopi Goldberg has frankly dissected cancel culture during a freewheeling session at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Tuesday where she delivered the annual International Icon Interview. In conversation with presenter and journalist Jackie Adedeji, Goldberg, a recent Variety cover star, spoke about the time when her career stalled after she allegedly joked about President George W. Bush in 2004. When Adedeji asked Goldberg whether she considered herself as having been canceled at the time, Goldberg said, “No. I would describe that situation as a lot of people covering their backsides, because the joke was never about him. But no one ever...
HealthPosted by
Indy100

Philosopher Noam Chomsky’s view that unvaccinated people should be ‘isolated’ sparks debate

Philosopher Noam Chomsky has sparked a heated debate by arguing that those who do not get vaccines should be “isolated” from others. In a wide ranging interview recorded in June in which he answered audience submitted questions, Chomsky offered his views on mandating vaccines and said that while he disagreed with the policy he thought those who refused jabs should isolate because they become “a danger to the community”. The clip has resurfaced on social media today and is causing controversy.
Sciencearcamax.com

Anti-Vaxxers Get COVID-19: Serves Them Right

Bless me, Father, for I have sinned. I entertained bad thoughts about other people. Not only that, I wished bad things would happen to them, and rejoiced when it did. I know it’s wrong, but I can’t help myself. No doubt, you’ve heard about some of the people I’m talking...
EducationWashington Post

Some schools are requiring everyone to mask up. That doesn’t have to be permanent.

As schools open across the country, American parents, educators and legislators are polarized over universal mask mandates. The heated debate over what constitutes “normal” or “safe” classroom learning has lacked a nuanced discussion of the long-term goals of pandemic mitigation strategies, or the possibility that communities could set “offramps” for their masking policies.
Healthhealthcanal.com

Why Am I So Angry All The Time? Here’s Why & Treatments

It’s hard to believe that so many people struggle with anger. In fact, it is estimated that as much as 7.8% of adults[1] in America are angry for the majority of their waking hours. We don’t know what causes us to experience rage or why some people seem more prone to it than others.
EthicsNew Scientist

The truth about a truth study that was untruthful

Feedback hereby declares that, to the best of our knowledge, what follows is a true representation of whatever it is that follows. We find ourselves moved to this statement by a kerfuffle surrounding a scientific paper from 2012 entitled “Signing at the beginning makes ethics salient and decreases dishonest self-reports in comparison to signing at the end”. Its authors included Dan Ariely, the Duke University psychologist who wrote the bestselling book The (Honest) Truth About Dishonesty: How we lie to everyone — especially ourselves.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Might embracing fake news and conspiracy theories serve as an evolutionary survival strategy?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Human beings have an evolutionary history, and deception is commonplace in the animal world because it confers evolutionary advantage. There’s good reason to believe we’re not so different, other than the fact that humans are ultra-social creatures. In ancestral and evolutionary terms, being part of a successful social group was every bit as essential as food and water. So deception among humans evolved from group conflicts. That’s the thesis of a recent paper called “The Evolutionary Psychology of Conflict and the Functions of Falsehood” by the Danish political scientists Michael Bang Petersen and Mathias Osmundsen and American anthropologist John Tooby.
ReligionAmarillo Globe-Times

Wendler: Considering the place of faith on a university campus

(Editor's Note: Originally published Dec. 4, 2009, as the first in a series of thoughts regarding the intersection of faith and reason in university life. Slight modifications made here because in this age of shifting morality and the seeming absence of moral absolutes and relativism that undermines sound critical thought, and growing limitations on the need for an essential nature of human liberty, it seems like a good time to think about these ideas.)
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Defining Critical Race Theory: Read, don’t react | See. Be. Do.

The school year has arrived! I am overjoyed that we are beginning in the classroom. My children may have a different perspective, hahaha. As a parent I am on a journey of listening to understand and not jumping to judgements or assumptions. My attempt is to adopt this listening in every area of my life. I am asking that you do the same. Listen, read, and hear me out before casting judgement or inciting assumptions of where I stand.
Hartwick, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Hartwick political scientist studies effect of pandemic on parents

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for many people, but especially for parents, a recent study has shown. Hartwick College political science professor Laurel Elder worked with North Carolina State University political science Professor Steven Green to study how American parents were dealing during the pandemic. Their paper titled, “A Recipe for Madness: Parenthood in the Era of Covid-19,” was published in March in the Social Science Quarterly journal. They also reported their findings online during the Southern Political Science Association Conference in January.
Religionumc.org

Does God loves everyone? Do I have to?

‘Tuesdays at the Table’ is a series of discussions hosted by the Connectional Table that will help us better understand our faith, our church, ourselves. It can sometimes be difficult to believe that God loves you. You and I know ourselves too well, especially the ways we fall short of who God calls us to be. We may even wonder if God has given up on us.
Healtharcamax.com

Commentary: Colorblind: How racial bias and health care inequality are killing Black patients

In 2020, one of the most chaotic strings of events in U.S. history occurred in just a matter of months. As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged homes and hospitals, and as communities and businesses began to feel unprecedented economic pressure, and as a contentious presidential election loomed, and as the push for racial justice in America intensified, the cracks in the country's foundation grew wider and more visible.
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Opinion | Why are you so angry?

At a press conference on Friday, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris was exasperated. And sad. And maybe a little angry and confused. At a couple of points, Harris genuinely seemed on the verge of tears. And why wouldn’t he be? For nearly two years, the man has been...
Public HealthMedscape News

Mistrust, Politics, and Vaccines: How We Got Here, How We Fix It

Shawn Farash says he questions everything and loves learning about the human body. When reports of a new virus began circulating, he became fascinated and began his research. A life-long New Yorker and the founder of Loud Majority, a conservative grassroots movement based in Long Island, Farash, 30, says he is unvaccinated and doesn't feel like he needs to be due to natural antibodies from having previously been infected with COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy