Three Premier League games have finished and all three have ended in 1-0 wins for Tottenham Hotspur. Just a few days after utilizing most of their first team to put Paços de Ferreira away in the UEFA Conference League, Tottenham defeated a newly-promoted Watford side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. When Watford were last up in the top flight, Spurs took just two points off of the northwest London outfit. Sunday’s performance wasn’t a perfect one by any means, but Spurs did what was necessary to take all three points in this one.