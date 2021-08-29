Cancel
MLB

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/29/21

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt last, the Yankees’ winning streak is over. The team hadn’t lost since the Field of Dreams game in Iowa, but finally, they dropped a one-run game in Oakland. No matter; they’ll have every chance to start a new win streak. After completing the four-game set with the A’s today, the Yankees will play series with the Angels and Orioles next week. They’ll have a chance to keep the good times rolling, yesterday’s misstep notwithstanding.

