Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/29/21

The dog days of summer have been kind to the New York Yankees. If the month were to end today, the Yankees would post their best winning percentage in August in the last 50 years — and the way they’ve been playing, they could still improve on that mark. A convincing sweep of the rival Red Sox and some continued bullying of the Twins has vaulted the Yankees to the top of the Wild Card standings, and they have the division-leading Rays in their sights as well. This team has played well previously, including a strong stretch of games in May, but they’ve never looked as cohesive as they are right now.