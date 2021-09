Even by the standards of a team that began last season by losing its home opener to Coastal Carolina, Kansas is coming off a particularly gruesome offseason. In March, the school had to part ways with coach Les Miles after previous sexual harassment allegations came to light. This was followed by athletic director Jeff Long stepping down, after which came a deeply disturbing story about a player allegedly bought off by the university when he was threatened and harassed by teammates. Suffice to say, it’s a less-than-ideal situation for new coach Lance Leipold.