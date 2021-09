The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of the season-opening matchup with UCLA on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl. LSU will need time to settle into the game, but it won't make the same mistakes that let UCLA race out to a substantial lead in the Bruins' season opener. Though UCLA looked much better defensively than it did last season, the Tigers have more talent and speed. That will show up eventually, and LSU will pull ahead in the seocnd half.