Kansas City Royals starters show their flexibility with weekend rotation shuffle

Meh, flush it and move on. For those who haven’t heard, the Cleveland Baseball Team will be known as the Cleveland Guardians, named after iconic art deco sculptures in downtown Cleveland, starting in 2022. Some people and some groups, such as our SB Nation sister site Covering the Corner, are already using the name this year. However, for tonight, the professional baseball team in Cleveland was simply the Cleveland Amed Rosarios as its namesake outperformed the entire Royals offense in a 7-2 road win over Kansas City. The starting pitcher for the Royals tonight was Jake Junis, pitching in his first game since June 3 thanks to an undisclosed injury. Junis entered the year with high hopes thanks to a spicy new cutter that he added to his arsenal with the help of his brother, Noah. Though Junis’ final line tonight didn’t look particularly great—four hits and three runs in 4.2 innings—he was actually quite effective. Junis struck out six, managing to get a strikeout with four separate pitches: