Rise of the COVID-era millionaires

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "It's getting more expensive to pay with a credit card," said AnnaMaria Andriotis at The Wall Street Journal. Five years ago, only around 2 percent of businesses charged a fee for purchases made with a credit card. But the coronavirus "sent more businesses in search of revenue to make up for lost sales." Some of these new credit-card surcharges are small. Karen's Dairy Grove ice cream parlor outside Cleveland said it has started "charging an extra quarter when customers use credit cards for purchases of less than $5." But the numbers add up. The owners of an outdoor power equipment business in Michigan said they are "saving tens of thousands of dollars a year" by passing on card companies' fees to customers — or encouraging them to pay with debit cards, which carry lower fees for merchants.