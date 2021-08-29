Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Rise of the COVID-era millionaires

By The Week Staff
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "It's getting more expensive to pay with a credit card," said AnnaMaria Andriotis at The Wall Street Journal. Five years ago, only around 2 percent of businesses charged a fee for purchases made with a credit card. But the coronavirus "sent more businesses in search of revenue to make up for lost sales." Some of these new credit-card surcharges are small. Karen's Dairy Grove ice cream parlor outside Cleveland said it has started "charging an extra quarter when customers use credit cards for purchases of less than $5." But the numbers add up. The owners of an outdoor power equipment business in Michigan said they are "saving tens of thousands of dollars a year" by passing on card companies' fees to customers — or encouraging them to pay with debit cards, which carry lower fees for merchants.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Taxes#Covid#Retirement Accounts#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Americans#Marketwatch#Fidelity Investments#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

SBA Administrator Says “Billions” Still Available in COVID Relief Money for Small Business

In an interview with Yahoo, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman revealed there are still billions of dollars available in COVID relief money for small businesses. Guzman adds small businesses can capitalize on the different pandemic stimulus programs and supplemental grants the federal government still offers. Billions...
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That’s effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues. Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
Labor Issuesptproductsonline.com

Workplace Injury Management in the COVID Era

As the country is opening up and companies begin hiring again, there is an increased need for evaluations of new employees and backlogged workers’ compensation cases. This article will review the common elements of work injury management and prevention, and suggest areas in which to consider service expansion in order to help employers and employees maximize productivity and reduce injury within the context of working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AdvocacyPosted by
Fatherly

COVID-Era Aid Programs Cut Child Poverty by a Quarter in a Single Month

Last month, the parents of 59.3 million children, roughly 80 percent of all children in the United States, received their first monthly advance payment of the new child tax credit. Passed as part of the American Rescue Plan signed by Joe Biden into law in March, a principal goal of the credit was reducing child poverty in the United States. And, according to one analysis, that’s exactly what it’s doing.
TravelSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 Ways to Prepare and Pack for COVID-Era Travel

A lot has changed in the travel world since the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Should you bring your vaccine card? Do you need additional travel insurance?. Here are some key travel planning and packing tips to navigate the new normal ahead of your next — and maybe first — COVID-19-era trip.
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

COVID anxiety rising amid surge

Anxiety in the United States over COVID-19 is at its highest level since winter, a new poll shows, as the Delta variant rages, more states and school districts adopt mask and vaccination requirements and the nation’s hospitals once again fill to capacity. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for...
U.S. PoliticsCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$3.2 million in tax refunds to be paid out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,345 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3,273,016 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...

Comments / 0

Community Policy