We built a roof, and connections, with recycled slate
When a neighbor asked me why I put a recycled slate roof on my house, I replied, “Because I got a good deal on it.”. That’s the cheap and easy answer. In truth, I made the choice because I’m a sucker for historical and personal connections. The slate came from the roof of what was once known as the D.T. Watson Home for Crippled Children in Leet. In 1952, when polio was one of the most feared diseases in the U.S., Jonas Salk first tested his polio vaccine at Watson. The vaccine eventually led to the elimination of the disease.www.post-gazette.com
