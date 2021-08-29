Cedar Fair: Getting to the Point

On Sunday, August 15th, a metal part fell off the Top Thrill Dragster rollercoaster at Cedar Point and seriously injured a woman. We now know that she is from the Flint area. Forty-four year old Rachel Hawes of Schwartz Creek was standing in line waiting to ride the rollercoaster, when a piece of metal fell from the ride as the train returned to the station. Investigators say the ride was likely traveling at its maximum speed of 120 mph when the part flew off. The metal piece hit Hawes in the back of the head.