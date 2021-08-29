Cancel
Cedar Fair: Getting to the Point

By Martin Palicki
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Point GM Carrie Boldman helps the park adapt for the future. 150-year-old Cedar Point is a beloved icon of amusement park history. It is the flagship property of the Cedar Fair parks chain and was honored with the Thea Classic Award in 2018. Now, Carrie Boldman has made history as the first female General Manager of Cedar Point. She was named Vice President and GM of the Sandusky, Ohio park in April 2021, having previously served as Cedar Point’s VP of Merchandise and Games.

