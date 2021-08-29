Cancel
TV picks: Television shows you'll want to watch this week

By Chuck Barney
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Only Murders in the Building” — Broad comedy blends with a juicy mystery and an intriguing trio of stars in this charming 10-episode series. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play residents of an upscale Manhattan apartment complex who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a neighbor’s death is declared a suicide by the police, they suspect foul play and decide to investigate — all while producing a podcast about their findings. The eclectic cast also includes Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Sting. (Tuesday, Hulu).

