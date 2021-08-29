Cancel
Bears coach Matt Nagy: Newly signed Jason Peters is Plan A at left tackle vs. Rams

By Jason Lieser
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Peters is 39 years old, signed less than two weeks ago and hasn’t proven conclusively that he’d be able to make it through a full game. And he’s a better left tackle right now than anyone else the Bears have. After Peters’ preseason debut Saturday, in...

