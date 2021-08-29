Cancel
Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

By Sophia Alvarez Boyd
wksu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry West was looking for a hobby that would combine visual arts and American history. And he found it in 1975 at an antique store in Mamaroneck, N.Y. At that time, boxes of daguerreotypes — the first commercially successful photographic process, invented around 1839 — would just be sitting there, West says. So he bought one "that happened to be [of] an African American," he tells Weekend Edition. "And I was fascinated."

Smithsonian Museum#Antique#An African American#Black Americans
