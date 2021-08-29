Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

In the aftermath of this summer’s Strike MoMA protests that saw the museum’s board members being heavily criticized for their connections to military operations, environmental erosion and other forms of violence, it appears that an unknown actor spray painted the staff entrance to the Museum of Modern Art on Monday; however, Strike MoMA has already come forward to state that the spray painting was an “anonymous action,” not one committed by the group. The MoMA’s doors were splattered with white and green paint around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to an Instagram user who captured the damage.