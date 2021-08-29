Cancel
5 Easy Summer Dessert Ideas

By Elisa Perry
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 5 days ago
We have gathered some of our favorite easy summer desserts that are perfect for these hot, summer days. What better way to incorporate healthy items into a dessert than an ice pop? Frozen fruit and yogurt to keep you cool on these hot summer days, this dessert will only take about 15 minutes to prepare! Add berries and bananas to vanilla yogurt, freeze for 5 hours and voila! A healthy treat for everyone to enjoy. For the complete recipe, click here.

