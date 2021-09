The BMW M5 CS is the end of an era, one final swan song for internal combustion M5s. Home » Test Drives » TEST DRIVE: BMW M5 CS — The M5 Goes Out with a Bang. There I sat, on the runway at Princeton Airport, in the driver’s seat of the brand-new BMW M5 CS. My Racebox was on and ready, my cameras recording, and my neurons firing faster than my brain could keep up. The weight of the moment — the fact that I was about to launch the most powerful production BMW in history down an airport runway — wasn’t lost on me. I had just finished two previous runs but neither worked properly and I was only allowed one more, so I had to get it right. Adding to my anxiety was a plane preparing for takeoff, so I only had another minute or so to launch. It was now-or-never.