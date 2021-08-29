Free MLB Picks For Today 8/29/2021

Cancel
Diamondbacks at Phillies—MLB pick is Arizona Diamondbacks +170. Starting for Arizona will be Madison Bumgarner. The lefthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. He faced the Phillies ten days ago surrendering one earned run in eight innings. Rangers Suarez to counter for the Phillies. The righthander past four starts allowed five earned runs in 18 1/3rd innings but walking ten batters. He faced the Diamondbacks eleven days ago surrendering three earned runs with four walks in 4 2/3rd innings in defeat. After splitting the first two in this series the Phillies had lose seven of ten. In that period Phillies batting .186 against lefthanders with a bullpen ERA 4.67. Play Arizona +170.

