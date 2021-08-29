Free MLB Picks For Today 8/29/2021

The Tampa Bay Rays (81-48) will take on the Baltimore Orioles (40-88) in the finale of a three-game weekend tournament at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. Tampa Bay opened the series with a 6-3 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. The Rays continued their winning streak after a tough 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays finished six scoreless innings but scored two runs in each of the 7th & 8th frames while hitting eight shots in triumph. Starter Michael Wacha lasted for just 4.1 innings of work with one earned run on three hits while awarding two free bases and struck out six hitters of Baltimore in the win. Left/Right Fielder Randy Arozarena acquired a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs in leading Tampa Bay. 1st/3rd Baseman Yandy Diaz made one run on a double while 2nd Baseman Brandon Lowe and Center Fielder Kevin Kiermaier added one run on one hit each in the victory.