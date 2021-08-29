Boise State’s Andy Avalos wasn’t sure he wanted to coach. What changed his mind?
It’s difficult to imagine now, but Andy Avalos didn’t think about coaching after his playing career at Boise State ended. Avalos, a linebacker at Boise State from 2000 to 2004, said he didn’t know exactly what path to follow. The first job that paid what he described as “real money” was being an extra in the movie “Gridiron Gang,” but he didn’t see himself having a future in acting.www.idahostatesman.com
