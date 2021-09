An interesting market background has emerged regarding Franck Ribery as the winger was reportedly offered to Milan over the summer. As Calciomercato.com reports, the transfer window closed last night but those who are categorised as free agents can still agree terms with clubs and Ribery is one of them. Many thought he may retire after his time at Fiorentina given he is now at the age of 38, but the Frenchman still wants to keep playing and trained all summer at Bayern Munich’s sports center, waiting for a call from a club.