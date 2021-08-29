Cancel
New Haven, CT

Michael Jai White: New Haven movie studio, apprenticeship plans, 'true to who I am'

By Mary E. O’Leary
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Brown, the nationally recognized New Haven librarian, was all in as she listened to Michael Jai White describe his ambitious plans to develop a film hub in Connecticut. She was among about 100 people who the actor, director and writer told about virtual technology, as a “game-changer,” and his plan to introduce young adults to the wide-range of jobs in the industry through a pre-apprenticeship program.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 2

 

