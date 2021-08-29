Penn State Berks Announces 2021 STEM Business Idea Contest

Habitat for Humanity of Berks County announced the appointment of four new members to the board of directors. Mitzie Baez is a Reading High School alum, and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. She serves as an adjunct professor for both Penn State Berks and Antonelli Medical and Professional Institute. She has also worked with Berks County Children and Youth and Hope Rescue Mission. Mitzie is a graduate of Penn State University and LaSalle University. Mitzie brings her belief that healthy families start with a healthy home to the Habitat Berks board.