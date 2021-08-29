Cancel
Penn State Berks Announces 2021 STEM Business Idea Contest

Cover picture for the articleThe Penn State Berks Flemming Creativitiy, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED) Center invites all Penn State students, faculty members, recent alumni, and community teams to submit their innovative ideas in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields to the STEM Business Idea Contest. The contest is an excellent starting point for those considering developing an idea into a successful business. Applicants only need an idea to apply, and applications are due by September 22, 2021.

