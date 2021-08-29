Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Report: Borussia Dortmund Eyeing Callum Hudson-Odoi Loan Move

By Nick Emms
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny deal would be a loan move rather than a permanent transfer as his long term future is at Chelsea. The news comes after Thomas Tuchel said that Hudson-Odoi would remain at Chelsea this summer. He said: “In the moment, there is no loan and no thought considered. “He had...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund are 'working on a loan deal to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi,' with the Chelsea outcast 'interested' in leaving for more game time despite saying he wanted to focus on 'developing at the club'

Borussia Dortmund are plotting a loan move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, according to reports. The 20-year-old has not featured for the Blues this season under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues currently have plenty of attacking options, including £98m summer signing Romelu Lukaku.
UEFAYardbarker

Sevilla confirm signing of Thomas Delaney from Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Delaney has joined Sevilla from Borussia Dortmund, the club have announced in an official statement. Delaney is Sevilla’s sixth signing of the transfer window, and brings a wealth of experience having represented his native Denmark 60 times. He comes to Andalusia having spent the previous three years with Dortmund, and has signed a four-year deal with Sevilla.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Transfer Rumor: Valentino Lazaro targeted by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with signing a new right back and right winger before the close of the transfer window. The latest name to be linked is Austrian International Valentino Lazaro. With the summer transfer window open for some days yet, and Borussia Dortmund looking thin in a few...
SoccerTribal Football

Borussia Dortmund initiate loan talks for Man Utd right-back Dalot

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese left-back spent last season at AC Milan. Signed for £19m three years ago, Dalot has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford. Dortmund are keen to take Dalot on loan with an option to buy,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Reported Borussia Dortmund target Diogo Dalot set to stay at Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund will not be signing Diogo Dalot this summer, with the right-back set to stay at Manchester United. It was reported earlier this week that Borussia Dortmund were in talks to sign Diogo Dalot from Manchester United. The Black and Yellows wanted to sign Dalot on a season long loan deal with an option to buy. But now it looks like the Portuguese international will be staying in England.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi linked to German giants

Chelsea fans have heard about the loan army ad nauseam over the years. This summer has seen many supporters grow outraged with the development strategy as players like Tammy Abraham depart while Danny Drinkwater remains on the books. The loan army is of the utmost importance to the club though and without it, the Blues would not be where they are today. Crucial members of the first team—Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount and Reece James, for example—used loans to grow as players. This time spent out on loan both at home and abroad helped mold them into the stars they are today.
UEFANBC Sports

Transfer news: Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund, Diallo to Feyenoord

Big-name players at big-name clubs are getting significant loan buzz this Sunday. A young English star at Chelsea, long-linked with a German power, may be moving to their rival for the 2021-22 season. And one of Manchester United’s big signings from last summer will need more playing time with Jadon...
Soccerbvbbuzz.com

Borussia Dortmund sign Marin Pongracic from Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund have completed the last-minute signing of Marin Pongracic from VfL Wolfsburg on a season long loan deal. Borussia Dortmund have bolstered their defence on transfer deadline day with the arrival of Marin Pongracic from Wolfsburg. The 23 year old joins the club on a season long loan deal with an option to buy for around 10-12 million euros at the end of the campaign.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund II held to goalless draw by 1. FC Saarbrücken

Borussia Dortmund II continued their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday, as they were held to a goalless draw by 1. FC Saarbrücken. Borussia Dortmund II returned to 3. Liga action on Saturday, looking to build on what has been an excellent start to the season. Enrico Maaßen’s side were boosted by the returns of Steffen Tigges, Antonios Papadopoulos and Ansgar Knauff. While Niklas Dams also returned to the starting XI after missing the last two games through suspension.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund II suffer first defeat of the season

Borussia Dortmund II’s 28 game unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday evening, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to VfL Osnabrück. Looking to build on their incredible start to the 3. Liga season, Borussia Dortmund II went up against VfL Osnabrück away from home on Wednesday evening. Osnabrück, who were relegated from the 2. Bundesliga last season, made an impressive start to the game and took the lead in the 14th minute through Marc Heider.
UEFAfearthewall.com

Who Can Borussia Dortmund Draw in the Champions League?

At 6:00 AM EST tomorrow, football fans around the world will gather around their TV screens to watch old men pull balls out of bowls. Wait... it’s not what you think... The Champions League Draw is always an exciting time of year, because it offers fans a glimpse at which teams they will have to overcome to make it into the Champions League group stage. This season, it will be held in Istanbul, Turkey. Borussia Dortmund are in Pot 2: here’s their position, along with the rest of the clubs in the competition:
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Davide Zappacosta Set for Fiorentina Loan Move

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is set to seal a loan move to Fiorentina, according to reports. It has recently been reported that Atalanta have been in contact with Chelsea as 'concrete' talks have been held over Zappacosta. Chelsea have previously tried to offload Zappacosta, offering the defender in a player...
Soccerfearthewall.com

Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Fall to SC Freiburg

Same shit, different day. Borussia Dortmund suffered their first disappointing-away-defeat-to-a-midtable-opponent-after-surrendering-an-early-lead™ of the season today, following a formula that is becoming as predictable as it is frustrating. Freiburg scored a wonder goal off a brilliant free kick from Vincenzo Grifo early on that immediately put them in the driver’s seat, and BVB were not once able to seize any level of momentum. Energized by their lead, Freiburg pressed harder, clogged the midfield, and took advantage of a turnover to snatch a second goal on a counter attack. A lackluster BVB never looked remotely likely to come back into the match, and despite an own goal that brought them within one, ultimately fell short in their first defeat of the season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Agree Saúl Ñíguez Loan Move

Chelsea have reached an agreement terms over a season-long loan for Atlético Madrid star Saúl Ñíguez this summer, according to reports. It was reported recently that the west London side had made an 'official bid' for the Spain international, as talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest, however a deal could hang on the futures of other members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy