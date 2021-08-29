Enforce current SC traffic laws to make roads safer

Our state recently passed a law in which drivers in the left lane can be fined $25 for driving slow in that lane. I was curious. If I am driving in the left lane and going 70 mph in a 60 mph zone and several cars pull up behind me going 80-plus mph, as one sees every morning on roads around Columbia, do I get the ticket? Who is going to issue the ticket? The SC Highway Patrol has all but disappeared from our roads, so I am not really sure who would issue the ticket. Drivers have little or no fear of getting a ticket for speeding, improper lane change, or pretty much any other traffic violation. Traffic deaths each year continue to climb as roads get more congested and more drivers are driving very aggressively with no fear of any consequences. Maybe in lieu of continuing to pass highway laws such as this one, which I have to assume was likely proposed by some in state government who don’t like their speed limited to those driving 70 mph in the left lane, it might be more beneficial and save more lives if current laws were enforced.