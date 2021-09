While the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, splashed the cash on new signings, Liverpool’s summer was all about spending their money within the club. Triggering the £36m release clause for Ibrahima Konate was the ONLY transfer outlay made by the club’s owners FSG, much to the disappointment of some Liverpool fans, who also craved a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, a forward to supplement the strike force and cover at right-back.