Reports: Milan confident of signing midfielder for €13-15m – details of 20% clause emerge

AC Milan are hoping to close the Tiemoue Bakayoko quickly as the midfielder is now almost certain to return to the club from Chelsea, a report claims. After the arrivals of Mike Maignan, Fode Ballo-Tourè and Olivier Giroud, Calciomercato.com writes that another Frenchman should join the Rossoneri this summer in Bakayoko. The 27-year-old has always had a strong desire to rejoin Milan after his loan spell in 2018-19, and it is about to be fulfilled as Milan plan to define all the details of the operation with Chelsea in the next few hours.