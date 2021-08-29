Cancel
UEFA

Reports: Milan confident of signing midfielder for €13-15m – details of 20% clause emerge

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are optimistic about closing a deal for Romain Faivre of Brest with the distance between the parties reducing, a report claims. According to il Corriere della Sera (via MilanLive), the latest offer from Milan is €10m plus bonuses but Brest want more, though a deal could be closed at somewhere between €13m and €15m. There is still some distance between the parties, but there is confidence that the negotiation will be successful.

