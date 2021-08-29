Milan keeping negotiations for €15m-rated duo alive as both are left out by clubs

AC Milan are keeping negotiations open for two players as they look to give Stefano Pioli a new forward to work with, according to a report. The latest from Calciomercato.com confirms that Milan are looking for a winger in the last few days of the window and at the moment it seems the hottest name is that of Romain Faivre from Brest. The Frenchman was called up for the squad to face Strasbourg today, but the 23-year-old did not leave with the team for the game which has certainly fuelled the rumours.