Denmark struck early to finish off Scotland in their 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Copenhagen Steve Clarke’s side were two down in 15 minutes through goals from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle and were then run ragged for the rest of the first half.A reshuffled Scotland side with Lyndon Dykes on for the second half showed marked improvement but nowhere near enough to dent the scoreline.While defeat was no surprise, it puts the Scots’ qualification hopes under a harsher light.Scotland now have five points from a possible 12 and face Moldova at Hampden Park on Saturday before a trip...