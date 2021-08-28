Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Another study finds retirement age may influence dementia risk

By Brittany A. Roston
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ne73c_0bgGjMcv00

For many people, their careers play an important role in staying active and mentally engaged — two things that can potentially decrease drastically upon retirement, which may include excessive passive mental activities like watching TV and a sedentary lifestyle. Back in 2019, a study found that retiring at an early age may increase the rate at which older adults develop dementia. A new study underscores this, exploring how delaying retirement can influence dementia risk in a positive way.

The new research was recently published in SSM Population Health; it explores how postponing retirement may offer a protective effect, at least when it comes to cognitive function. The data was pulled from the US Health and Retirement Study and involved information on around 20,000 adults in the US ages 55 to 75.

By analyzing this data, the researchers found that regardless of one’s career, education, or gender, retiring at a later age seemingly provides a protective effect against dementia. In the case of this research, the delayed retirement age to potentially reap this beneficial effect is 67.

The study notes that waiting until at least age 67 to retire slows down the rate of cognitive decline, an issue that often leads to the development of dementia-related impairment in old age. The findings come amid growing public health concerns that Alzheimer’s disease and dementia numbers will increase as modern lifestyles and medication help people live to older ages.

One of the researchers behind the study, Angelo Lorenti, explained:

In this study, we approach retirement and cognitive function from the perspective that they both come near the end of a long path of life. It begins with one’s social origins in ethnicity, gender, and early-life social and economic status, goes on with educational and occupational attainment and health behaviors, and goes all the way up to more proximate factors such as partnership status and mental and physical health. All these kinds of factors accumulate and interact over a lifetime to affect both cognitive function and age at retirement.

Comments / 24

SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Dementia Risk#Ssm Population Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Doctors

You might think of Alzheimer's disease as the affliction that makes you forgetful and confused, killing your spirit. But it can also kill you, period. "Dementia describes a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with your daily life. It isn't a specific disease, but several different diseases may cause dementia," says the Mayo Clinic. That's why discovering the cause is so important. Read on to hear what's needed to save lives, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study finds a major cause of social anxiety disorder

Social anxiety can be a highly debilitating psychiatric disorder with negative impacts on the individual’s relationships and working life. In a recent study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers found that the balance between the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine may affect whether a person develops a social anxiety disorder. Previous research...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs Someone is Getting Dementia, According to Experts

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Never Do This or Risk a Stroke, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to isolate and disrupted our usual routines—especially those related to exercise. If you haven't resumed regular physical activity, a new study might make you want to get back on the horse (or bike, as it were). It found that being inactive has a potentially very serious consequence. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Sleep Study Finds Perfect Amount of Sleep Adults Need to Be Healthy

A new study has determined the “sweet spot” of sleep you should be getting every night in order to decrease your risk of Alzheimer’s and other adverse health outcomes. The study, published in the journal JAMA Neurology, found that getting less than six hours of sleep negatively affects your health in potentially severe ways. Along with increasing your chances of getting Alzheimer’s, not sleeping enough can also increase symptoms of depression and often results in gaining weight. But it also has found that there’s such a thing as too much sleep.
Diseases & Treatmentsfortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthNew Haven Register

Is Adult-Onset ADHD Real? Or Is It Just Pandemic Stress?

Mental health has suffered during the pandemic. Eighteen months in, that’s no longer a revelatory observation; it’s a weary, widely accepted truth. By the end of last year, roughly 42% of American adults were reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, up from just 11% the year before. One positive, though:...
Drinksbeckershospitalreview.com

Alcohol can boost risk for atrial fibrillation, study finds

A single glass of alcohol can rapidly increase the risk of experiencing atrial fibrillation in people with a history of the heart rhythm condition, according to a study published Aug. 31 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers closely monitored the alcohol intake and cardiac rhythms of 100 people with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy