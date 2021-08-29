Cancel
NFL

Jaguars vs Cowboys: Week 3 NFL preseason preview

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 on the NFL preseason schedule. Our Jaguars vs Cowboys preview examines key matchups to watch, odds and picks the winner.

Find out where the Jaguars and Cowboys land in our 2021 NFL power rankings

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys: What you need to know

Trevor Lawrence vs Cowboys’ defense

Bob Self-USA TODAY Sports

Urban Meyer is taking his sweet time naming the Jaguars’ starting quarterback. It’s purely for show and to give him a sense that this is still college, the decision is already made. Lawrence keeps proving he is better than Gardner Minshew and we’ll see that on full display for this Jaguars vs Cowboys matchup.

Click here for our Dallas Cowboys preview and 2021 predictions

Admittedly, Dallas is looking better defensively than expected. While the team is 0-3 thus far, much of the blame falls on the offense. Dan Quinn has injected some confidence and energy into this group and Sunday’s preseason finale is a chance to build on that momentum before the regular season.

  • Find a Rhythm: One of the clear takeaways from Jaguars’ training camp is that Lawrence has fluctuated from great days where he looks like a Pro Bowl quarterback to stretches where he is clearly a rookie. It’s to be expected and we saw the results in the first preseason game. If the Jaguars can sustain a clean pocket, their quarterback will have time to get comfortable and gain some confidence right before the regular season.
  • The D in Dallas: The Cowboys’ defense allowed just four touchdowns this preseason, with two of those coming in the Hall of Fame game. Preseason or not, this unit has done very well and it will feel even more legitimate if Dallas contains Lawrence and Minshew.

Advantage: Trevor Lawrence

NFL mock draft 2022: Quarterbacks make NFL history

Cowboys’ offense vs Jaguars’ defense

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys’ preseason is the exact opposite of what you’d project for this team in the regular season. The defense is keeping games close, but turnovers and an inability to convert in key situations mean the offense can’t keep it close. It’s not a major concern, because Dak Prescott will return, but this is still a bad look.

Find out where Dak Prescott lands in our NFL top 100 player rankings

  • DiNucci Done?: Turnovers proved to be a major problem for Ben DiNucci when he filled in for Andy Dalton last season. DiNucci fumbled the ball four times, losing two in five quarters of action. He’s now coming off a three-interception game against the Houston Texans. DiNucci has one game to save his NFL career.
  • Establish the Run: We know the rushing attack is a huge priority for the coaching staff in 2021. While we aren’t concerned about the issues this preseason, averaging just 3.9 ypc isn’t a great sign when you consider the competition faced.

Advantage: Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Robinson vs Walker Little

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson. They knew there was too much risk in letting him walk and creating a hole on Lawrence’s blindside. Weeks later, Walker Little fell into their laps and things have become very interesting.

Click here for our Jacksonville Jaguars preview and 2021 predictions

  • Franchise Tackle: Owed $13.754 million fully guaranteed, Robinson seems like a practical lock to open Week 1 at left tackle. But it’s important to remember, he allowed 40 total pressures and eight sacks last season ( PFF ). If competition doesn’t get the best out of him, it will eventually replace him.
  • Draft Gem: Before a season-ending ACL tear in 2019, Walker Little was projected to be a future top-10 pick. He returned in 2020 but decided to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-7 tackle slid to the 45th pick and he is already outplaying that in training camp. It won’t be very long until he starts and he won’t give that job up once it happens.

Advantage: Cam Robinson

Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

The bottom line: Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew and the Dallas Cowboys. That’s really all you need to know before deciding to watch this game. NFL Network picked it for a reason and even with Dak Prescott on the sideline, Jaguars vs Cowboys is worth a few hours on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy