Jaguars vs Cowboys: Week 3 NFL preseason preview

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 on the NFL preseason schedule. Our Jaguars vs Cowboys preview examines key matchups to watch, odds and picks the winner.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys: What you need to know

The Cowboys host the Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. EST on NFL Network and KTVT.

Sportsnaut forecasts the Jacksonville Jaguars will defeat the Dallas Cowboys , 20-13.

Odds: The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 36.5.

Trevor Lawrence vs Cowboys’ defense

Urban Meyer is taking his sweet time naming the Jaguars’ starting quarterback. It’s purely for show and to give him a sense that this is still college, the decision is already made. Lawrence keeps proving he is better than Gardner Minshew and we’ll see that on full display for this Jaguars vs Cowboys matchup.

Admittedly, Dallas is looking better defensively than expected. While the team is 0-3 thus far, much of the blame falls on the offense. Dan Quinn has injected some confidence and energy into this group and Sunday’s preseason finale is a chance to build on that momentum before the regular season.

Find a Rhythm: One of the clear takeaways from Jaguars’ training camp is that Lawrence has fluctuated from great days where he looks like a Pro Bowl quarterback to stretches where he is clearly a rookie. It’s to be expected and we saw the results in the first preseason game. If the Jaguars can sustain a clean pocket, their quarterback will have time to get comfortable and gain some confidence right before the regular season.

Advantage: Trevor Lawrence

Cowboys’ offense vs Jaguars’ defense

The Cowboys’ preseason is the exact opposite of what you’d project for this team in the regular season. The defense is keeping games close, but turnovers and an inability to convert in key situations mean the offense can’t keep it close. It’s not a major concern, because Dak Prescott will return, but this is still a bad look.

DiNucci Done?: Turnovers proved to be a major problem for Ben DiNucci when he filled in for Andy Dalton last season. DiNucci fumbled the ball four times, losing two in five quarters of action. He’s now coming off a three-interception game against the Houston Texans. DiNucci has one game to save his NFL career.

Advantage: Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Robinson vs Walker Little

Before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson. They knew there was too much risk in letting him walk and creating a hole on Lawrence’s blindside. Weeks later, Walker Little fell into their laps and things have become very interesting.

Franchise Tackle: Owed $13.754 million fully guaranteed, Robinson seems like a practical lock to open Week 1 at left tackle. But it’s important to remember, he allowed 40 total pressures and eight sacks last season ( PFF ). If competition doesn’t get the best out of him, it will eventually replace him.

Owed $13.754 million fully guaranteed, Robinson seems like a practical lock to open Week 1 at left tackle. But it’s important to remember, he allowed 40 total pressures and eight sacks last season ( PFF ). If competition doesn’t get the best out of him, it will eventually replace him. Draft Gem: Before a season-ending ACL tear in 2019, Walker Little was projected to be a future top-10 pick. He returned in 2020 but decided to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-7 tackle slid to the 45th pick and he is already outplaying that in training camp. It won’t be very long until he starts and he won’t give that job up once it happens.

Advantage: Cam Robinson

The bottom line: Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew and the Dallas Cowboys. That’s really all you need to know before deciding to watch this game. NFL Network picked it for a reason and even with Dak Prescott on the sideline, Jaguars vs Cowboys is worth a few hours on Sunday.

