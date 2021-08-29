Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Day 10 at the NYS Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule

By Charlie Miller
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geddes, N.Y. — Our new governor is also expected to pay us a visit today. Kathy Hochul was sworn in on Tuesday, replacing Andrew Cuomo who resigned after being accused of sexually harassing at least 11 women. She’ll be making her first appearance her as governor. Her schedule hasn’t been released yet, so we don’t know where she’ll have her first State Fair sausage sandwich as governor. But you can be sure we’ll be there to document it.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reubens
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jim Kerwin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Good Food#New York State Fair#Alcoholic Drinks#Food Drink#The Post Standard#Flower Power Ipa#Miller#Utica Club#Mellon Baller#Board Head#Swiss#Chocolate#Southside Johnny#The Pickle Mafia#Midway#Ez Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: AJR, Latino Village, more (Friday, Sept. 3)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).
MusicPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair: The Roots perform at Chevy Park (photos)

Geddes, N.Y. - The Roots filled at the last minute after Third Eye Blind pulled out and drew a small but passionate crowd. The rock band Third Eye Blind -- known for hits like “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper” -- was scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Chevy Park. This would have been the band’s first time at the state fair.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pinckney Hugo Group expands Syracuse headquarters, opens Rochester area office

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Pinckney Hugo Group is nearing completion of a 15,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters in Syracuse and has opened an office in the Rochester area. The marketing communications firm bought a building adjacent to the agency’s headquarters at 760 W. Genesee St. The new space, which connects to the company’s existing 35,000-square-foot headquarters, is expected to open this fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy