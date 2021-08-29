Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onondaga County, NY

NYS Fair concert guide: Southside Johnny, Dropkick Murphys, more (Sunday, Aug. 28)

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uncle Kracker
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Southside Johnny
Person
Sheena Easton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Fair#Concerts#Covid#The Pickle Mafia#Americana#Celtic#Pan African Village#Native American#The Latino Village#Fairgoer#Sydney Irving The Mojo#Nys Fair Chevy Court#Monda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: AJR, Latino Village, more (Friday, Sept. 3)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).
MusicPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair: The Roots perform at Chevy Park (photos)

Geddes, N.Y. - The Roots filled at the last minute after Third Eye Blind pulled out and drew a small but passionate crowd. The rock band Third Eye Blind -- known for hits like “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper” -- was scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Chevy Park. This would have been the band’s first time at the state fair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy