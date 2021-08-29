The Week in Iowa

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA Council Bluffs mother is suing the state to end its ban on schools enacting face mask requirements. The suit names Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, state Public Health Director Kim Garcia and state Education Director Ann Lebo as defendants. The ban was approved by the Republican-led Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Reynolds, also a Republican, in May. The suit says the ban violates the rights of Parr’s children and other students “to attend school without a threat of contracting COVID-19 or the delta variant, the symptoms of which could lead to hospitalization, permanent physical harm, emotional harm and even death.”

