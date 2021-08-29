Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Now in Triple-A, former Reservoir star Cody Morris enjoying best success of professional pitching career

By Jacob Calvin Meyer
Posted by 
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDeU7_0bgGheOJ00
After missing the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and the first few months of this year with an injury, former Reservoir star Cody Morris, pictured here with Lynchburg in 2019, is having the best success of his pitching career and has ascended through Cleveland’s minor league system. (Photo courtesy of Gaudium Photography)

Cody Morris had some pent up excitement entering his first start of the season earlier this summer.

When Morris, a Laurel native, took the mound on July 1, he was pitching in an affiliated game for the first time since September 2019. In the 669 days between his two starts — the former with Cleveland’s High-A affiliate and the latter in a rehab start in rookie ball — Morris saw the 2020 season get canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and then the beginning of this season get delayed because of a lat injury.

When he finally took the mound in the Arizona Complex League contest, he didn’t hold anything back. Morris struck out 12 in 4 1/3 innings and allowed only two hits and one earned run.

“That was fun. It was nice since I hadn’t pitched in a competitive game in a while,” Morris said. “It was obviously fun to strike out 12 guys, but it was good to get out there and compete and be back on the mound again.”

Just under two months later, Morris, 24, is having the best success of his professional career and has ascended through Cleveland’s minor league system.

In nine starts and 35 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, the former Reservoir star has posted a 1.13 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP and 47 strikeouts. In four starts with Triple-A Columbus, Morris has allowed 10 hits and three runs while striking out 18. He punched out eight in four scoreless against Omaha (Royals) on Aug. 8, threw four no-hit frames on Aug. 14 versus Toledo (Tigers) a week later and allowed one run and walked none in four innings at Omaha a week later.

Morris, who was a seventh-round pick in 2018 after pitching for the University of South Carolina, said his biggest improvements since 2019 — when he combined for a 4.35 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 89 innings between Single-A and High-A — are his mobility and his command. He’s more confident throwing his curveball and changeup in hitters’ counts, and his improved mobility has helped him increase his average velocity up to 96 mph. He even touched 99 mph for the first time in his initial start in Triple-A earlier this month, and he’s added a cutter to his repertoire as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shuza_0bgGheOJ00
Reservoir's Cody Morris pitches during the baseball game against Atholton at Atholton High School in Columbia, MD on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. (Jen Rynda / Patuxent Homestead)

“Mobility has definitely been my biggest improvement. My body is moving a lot better,” Morris said. “I’m throwing harder and my stuff is better, but the difference is my command. In 2019, I didn’t really have command and couldn’t consistently find the zone with my off-speed stuff.”

His road to success at the highest minor league level wasn’t without speed bumps, though. The grade 2 lat strain that cropped up in the middle of a bullpen session in February caused his velocity to plummet to the low 80s. He didn’t throw for almost two months, and then Cleveland had him on a three-month progression to get back to game action.

“The lat was unique. I’ve gotten sore there before but I never had any issue or pain,” he said. “It was quite frustrating. The first two weeks, I couldn’t lift my arm up. It was hard, but I got through it.”

Another challenge for the 6-foot-4 right-hander was one that every minor leaguer endured last season when affiliate teams didn’t play due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of the season meant Morris was back in Maryland training virtually and sending video to his pitching coaches for part of 2020.

To continue training, Morris recruited former high school teammates Jon Mierzwa, Jack Barry, Joey Janush and Danny O’Hagan — who was Morris’ high school catcher — to work out with him at Reservoir High’s baseball field.

“Last year was tough for me and tough for a lot of guys. There wasn’t really a lot of gym access or organized practice,” said Morris, who was a three-time Howard County Pitcher of the Year and led Reservoir to a state championship in 2014. “But those guys were great. They threw with me and caught my bullpens.”

Howard County Baseball All-Decade »

“The last time I had caught him was in our state final game seven years ago, so it was definitely an adjustment,” said O’Hagan. “It was great to just be able to be out there again with those guys, and helping him out was nice. ... He knows we’re all pulling for him.”

O’Hagan, Morris’ family and Reservoir coach Adam Leader and his staff drove to Harrisburg on July 14 to watch Morris pitch for Double-A Akron. He allowed two baserunners and no runs while sitting down six in four innings.

“It’s awesome to see him pitch so well,” Leader said. “With him, it’s like nothing has changed. He’s such a down-to-earth person. He’s the same guy we had at Reservoir. But the level he’s playing at is awesome. I’m proud of the fact that he can display all of his hard work on the field.”

“They’re all great, and I’m lucky to have been a part of the Reservoir baseball program,” Morris said about his former teammates and coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJoue_0bgGheOJ00
Reservoir senior pitcher Cody Morris poses for the baseball player to watch photo in Fulton, MD on Thursday, March 12, 2015. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

With the success this season, Morris knows what his main objective is moving forward — staying on the field.

“My biggest goal is to stay healthy,” said Morris, who tore his ulnar collateral ligament during his senior season at Reservoir in 2015 and later had Tommy John surgery. “I’ve had too many injuries in my career already, and you’ve got to stay on the field to keep moving up.”

Comments / 0

Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
588
Followers
41
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Howard County Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Professional Baseball#Triple A#Triple A#Era#Royals#Tigers#Mobility#Reservoir High#Howard County Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Honest Admission On Her Professional Career

Paige Spiranac has proven over the years that she’s extremely passionate about golf. That being said, she knows that she has her own limits when it comes to competing on the course. On Wednesday, one of Spiranac’s followers asked her why she’s not part of the Ladies Professional Golf Association....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Chicago White Sox are in prime position to win the AL Central, but what if they don’t reach World Series expectations?. The ChiSox are far and away the best team in a top-heavy division, the American League Central. With a number of young, up-and-coming players, several key veterans could be left out in the cold this Winter.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire Cheated, But What Happened to Him After Baseball?

Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the behemoths of the Steroid Era helped save baseball. Whether the long-term effect on the game was good or not… well, I’ll leave that up to you. It’s hard to deny how exciting the 1998 home run race between McGwire...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBMySanAntonio

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold...
MLBMLB

Cleveland runs on Rosario (5 hits, 5 RBIs)

KANSAS CITY -- As the Indians begin to delve into their middle infield plans for 2022, shortstop Amed Rosario continues to make it impossible to be ignored. If there was any concern that Rosario’s bat started to cool off over the previous few days, think again. He started off Tuesday evening with a sprint around the bases, logging his first career inside-the-park home run before punctuating his 5-for-5 game at the plate with a two-run blast (this time, clearing the fence) to help lift Cleveland to a 7-2 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Cubs Look for Bargain with Former Red Sox RHP Marcus Walden

After two offseasons of bargain shopping for bullpen arms, the Cubs’ pitching infrastructure led by VP and director of pitching Craig Breslow has had its share of hits and misses. The hits include Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera, and Jeremy Jeffress, all of whom contributed a significant number of high-leverage innings before departing. Now they’re hoping they’ve found another diamond in the rough with 32-year-old righty Marcus Walden, who they just signed to a minor league deal.
KWCH.com

Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State University men’s basketball star Ron Baker is starting a new career in healthcare as a project manager in Ascension Via Christi’s Strategy and Business Development department. Baker, a 2015 WSU graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, starts his new role...
shipnc.com

Bulldog soccer’s Oburn is out to replicate senior year success of a former Bulldog star

Big Spring soccer senior standout Cace Oburn would like to go out like another recent Bulldog star. Tyler Flood, a 2018 BSHS graduate and current senior at Lycoming College, had a senior season for the ages, finishing the 2017 season with 20 goals and 16 assists. That year, the Bulldogs finished with a 9-7 record, one win short of ending the team’s long-standing playoff drought.
Scarlet Nation

Insider Report: Former 5-star Dent finds success after move back to safety

Give Akeem Dent credit for cutting to the chase. "Nice to be back, y'all," Dent said with a smile after Florida State's practice Friday morning. Dent, a former five-star recruit, hasn't received many media requests over the past year or so. After starting five games at free safety as a...
Neshoba Democrat

Jake Gibbs enjoyed memorable career

If you grew up in Mississippi back in the 1950s, you probably remember our football-crazy state. On Nov. 15, 1952, this craziness may have reached its peak as Ole Miss, led by quarterback Jimmy Lear, upset No. 3 Maryland, 21-14. The win propelled Ole Miss into the national spotlight. One Grenada teenager attended that game and knew he wanted to be the next Jimmy Lear. At that time Jake Gibbs, only a seventh-grader, was the starting second baseman on his local high school baseball team.
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace Soccer, Volleyball Enjoy Successful Weekend

WINONA LAKE - The home opener for No. 14 Grace’s women’s soccer team was a definitive success. The Lady Lancers routed Saint Mary 6-0, scoring five goals before halftime at 1st Source Bank Field. Dana Moriarty scored two goals, and Madison Tuma tallied a goal and two assists. Alexis Larimore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy