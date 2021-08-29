Courant arts picks for Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Infinity Hall Hartford reopens with Shawn Mullins

It’s a week of grand returns.

The Beach Boys are in Bridgeport, a different sort of waterfront than they are used to. Afro-Cuban funk artist Cimafunk is making his third visit to Real Art Ways. Members of several famous bands are on tour, revisiting the larger groups’ hits. And acts that we’re used to seeing on a regular basis in Connecticut are resuming tours after COVID-19 hiatuses. In at least one case, a show marks the return of a venue: Shawn Mullins is the first act to play Infinity Hall Hartford since the spring of 2020.

As they used to say on the “Lone Ranger” radio show: “Return with us to the thrilling days of yesteryear!”

Lights! Camera! Broadway stars

Westport Country Playhouse is hosting three nights of concerts by big Broadway stars. The hour-long “Lights! Camera! Stars on Stage!” will be filmed and shown as television specials. Each star does two performances, at 7 and 9 p.m. ET. On Aug. 31, it’s Shoshana Bean, whose Broadway credits include “Hairspray” and “Wicked”. On Sept. 1, it’s Gavin Creel from Broadway revivals of “Hello, Dolly!” and “Hair”. The series ends on Sept. 2 with the Broadway great Brandon Victor Dixon, who has starred in “Hamilton, was in TV versions of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Rent” and is a regular on the TV series “Power.” Tickets are $20 and $75. Some tickets are being offered free to first responders, teachers and frontline workers. westportplayhouse.org .

Back to the beach

How much fun, fun, fun can one band possibly have? The Beach Boys caught the surfing trend of the early 1960s and have ridden that wave for over 60 years. The Beach Boys lineup currently consists of founding member Mike Love, Bruce Johnston (who joined up in 1965), Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. The show takes place Sunday at the Hartford Healthcare Ampitheater in Bridgeport. Tickets are $20-$350 and can be purchased at livenation.com . (If you want to hear a different side of the Beach Boys, the band’s chief songwriter will be at the Oakdale in Wallingford on Oct. 8).

Mullins reopens Infinity Hall

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins had a hit in 1998 with the soft folk standard “Lullaby.” The loyal fan base who’ve followed him for decades will tell you there’s a lot more to him than that. Mullins is the first act to play Infinity Hall Hartford since the spring of 2020 on Sunday, 30 Front St., Hartford. Tickets are $29-$39. infinityhall.com .

Cimafunk at Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways is hosting a free outdoor concert on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. ET featuring the internationally known Cuban funk artist Cimafunk, DJ Mr. Realistic and two food trucks: Dori’s Latin Inspired Food and Samba Kitchen. 56 Arbor St., Hartford. realartways.org .

Hillbilly Jedis

The country duo Big & Rich are both. They play stadiums, sell millions of records, have won dozens of Country Music Association awards and produce or collaborate with other major country artists. Big Kenny and John Rich, aka Big & Rich, play Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister open the show. $35. mohegansun.com .

Where are they now?

This week, The Kate in Old Saybrook has several acts who are associated with influential bands. Jordan Rudess, the keyboardist for Dream Theater, has come up with solo piano arrangements for the some of that lush contemporary prog-rock band’s songs. He plays Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26. British folk icon Richard Thompson will play a sold-out show on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Thompson began his career in the 1960s with Fairport Convention. The Uprooted Band is led by Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root and does some new versions of the older band’s rootsy tunes. They will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $58. katharinehepburntheater.org .

Toby Keith at Mohegan Sun

It’s another country star coming to a casino. Toby Keith plays at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7 p.m. How down to earth is Toby Keith? His hits include such deprecating titles as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?” and “As Good As I Once Was,” and used the term “Show Dog” for both his record label and a greatest hits album. Opening acts include Matt Stell and Laine Hardy. Tickets are $25-$85. mohegansun.com .

Almost Dead

You’d think that with Dead & Company back on the road this year (and due in Hartford Sept. 5), it might cut into the popularity of Grateful Dead cover bands, even the most meticulous ones. Yet here’s Joe Russo’s Almost Dead playing Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westville Music Bowl, 45 Yale Ave., New Haven. It’s the band’s ninth time at the bowl (which seats thousands) since late May. Even more impressive: the band hates to repeat a set, so expect some unexpected Dead to rise again. Tickets are $20-$75. westvillemusicbowl.com .

Oh, Sister!

The musical comedy, “Nunsense!” — about some wacky nuns who hold a fundraiser so they can bury dozens of fellow sisters who were poisoned in a vichyssoise incident while the rest were off playing bingo — premiered in 1985, ran for 10 years off Broadway and spawned (or immaculately conceived?) half a dozen sequels. One of them, “Nunsense A-Men!,” is the original “Nunsense!” as performed by men in drag. Shows will take place Sept. 3-19 at the community-based Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. $15-$30. centerstageshelton.org .

Stanhope springs eternal

Doug Stanhope is one of the most reliable “road comedians.” It’s a role he played to perfection on a memorable episode of “Louie,” and his encounters on the road are a regular weekly theme “The Doug Stanhope Podcast”. He’s at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Great Cedar Showroom Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. foxwoods.com .

