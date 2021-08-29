Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

By Tierney Bricker
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Is Kanye West Changing His Name to "Ye" Disrespectful?. Sorry Mary, but it looks like there's something about bob right now. OK, so maybe we should clarify that we are talking about a haircut, not a person, but after Kourtney Kardashian showed off her take on the chic look last week, several celebrities followed in her follicles. After chopping her hair, Chrissy Teigen revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was her inspo, while Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Tiffany Haddish also got in on the new trend.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

103K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kanye
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Joanna Gaines
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#The Transformation#Reality Tv#Kcr Shutterstock Tiffany#Wwe Summerslam 2021#Instagram Stories#Cabello#Stjude#Cwhl Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Revealed Who She Thinks North Resembles, And It's NOT Her Or Kanye

It’s pretty much indisputable that Kim Kardashian’s kids look strikingly similar to her. North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, are mini-me versions of their momma, and they’ve even been known to wear matching outfits at times. That being said, Kim admits her eldest daughter, North, also looks a lot like one of her aunties. What Kardashian does North West look most like most? Here’s what Kim had to say.
Hair CarePosted by
CinemaBlend

After That Hair Cutting Incident With Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Chic New Short Hairdo

I have been left stupefied by the choices of the Kardashian-Jenner family once again, folks. This time it doesn't concern Twilight grills or gravity-defying dresses, but in fact, letting one's boyfriend (or even potential husband) cut your hair. Apparently, that hair cutting incident with Travis Barker two weeks ago was at least somewhat legitimate because Kourtney Kardashian just confirmed she has gotten a short new hairdo. (And, it's rather chic...)
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Britney Spears, Kourtney Kardashian, ‘Jeopardy!,’ and more!

BRITNEY’S EX HUSBAND ARRESTED AT AIRPORT: Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested at a Nashville airport, after allegedly walking through a secure side of the concourse. Alexander claims the incident was accidental. KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN UPSET WITH SCOTT DISICK REACHING OUT TO YOUNES BENDJIMA: In recent drama with the Kardashians,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Kanye West was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage

Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after she welcomed their first two kids — and it’s the inspiration for his new song “Hurricane.”. Multiple sources confirmed the meaning behind the telling lyrics in the track off “Donda,” West’s latest album that was released with plenty of fanfare and controversy. “The...
Home & Gardenvegasmagazine.com

The 25 Most Inspiring Celebrity Homes and Interiors

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. MTV’s Cribs. Architectural Digest. Any chance we get to peek into a celebrity’s home, we’re going to take it, but some celebrity homes are more popular than others. How do we know? The international tile specialists at Atlas Ceramics crunched the numbers and found...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kim Kardashian and Saint West Enter the Matrix With Never-Before-Seen DONDA Pics

Watch: Kim Kardashian ROASTED for Promoting Kanye's "Donda" Album on Mute. Everything old is Neo "Again." Kim Kardashian shared never-before-seen snapshots from Kanye West's DONDA listening party on Sept. 3. In the BTS Instagram pics, a leather-clad Kim poses alongside five-year-old son Saint West at Chicago's Soldier Field. Saint matches dad Kanye with a bulletproof vest as mom Kim wears a Matrix-inspired long black trench coat, thigh-high boots and rectangular sunglasses indoors. The trio of photos shows Saint hugging Kim while also giving her a smooch on the cheek.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Cheat Sheet: Just About Everyone Was Feuding in Hollywood This Week, Including Rose McGowan and Oprah

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian's Ex LEAKS Alleged Scott Disick DMs. So many feuds, so little time. Hollywood proved itself to be a fancier version of high school this week, with several disputes making headlines—and we've got your breakdown of all the drama in the Cheat Sheet. Listen, we get it, it was probably hard to keep up with all of the drama going down between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick after those alleged leaked DMs while also trying to live your life, which is why we're here to help you by providing all the small things.
RelationshipsPosted by
People

See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Photos of Kids Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, at First-Ever Wedding

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had adorable — and well-behaved — wedding plus-ones!. Legend, 42, shared a selfie on Instagram Saturday featuring his daughter Luna Simone, 5, and explained that he and wife Teigen, 35, brought her and 3-year-old son Miles Theodore to their first-ever wedding. The siblings were dressed up for the occasion and sat with Mom and Dad for the outdoor ceremony.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Sweet snapshot of her daughter: Kim Kardashian celebrates 250 million Instagram followers – entertainment

Kim Kardashian celebrates a special milestone on Instagram. In addition, the entrepreneur published a sweet snapshot of her daughter. Kim Kardashian (40) celebrated a personal record on Instagram with a post: the reality TV star is now followed by 250 million subscribers. “I love you guys!”, Wrote the 40-year-old enthusiastically in the post and added emojis with lots of hearts. She also published two cute snapshots.
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy