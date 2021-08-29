Former UFC Fighter Alistair Overeem Bashes CM Punk & Brock Lesnar in Homophobic Rant about Wrestling

Alistair Overeem, the multi-promotion MMA Champion who recently signed a contract with GLORY, fired shots at Brock Lesnar and CM Punk and described wresting as a "joke."

During a recent appearance on "The MMA Hour," during which he announced his return to kickboxing, the fighter dismissed wrestling and even used homophobic language in his rant.

According to Overeem, wrestling, more specifically World Wrestling Entertainment, is nothing more than bad acting and not even considered a sport.

CHILD'S PLAY

The 41-year-old explained that he used to watch wrestling way back when he was a child, around 8, 9, and 10 years old, and that he grew up watching the likes of Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, and Ultimate Warrior.

But although he was a huge fan of the wrestlers, he claims that he outgrew it and hasn't watched wrestling ever since, at least until he decided to check it out on Youtube.

HARSH WORDS

What Overeem found online was so much different from what he usually sees inside the octagon or the kickboxing ring, and didn't pull any punches while talking about it:

"I started looking again on YouTube, and oh my God, this stuff is lame. It’s just lame what these guys are doing. It’s fake. It’s lame. It’s stupid. It’s gay. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Overeem then apologized to all WWE fans watching but said he wasn't sorry for his opinion and was being honest. Not only that, but he also said that he never saw Lesnar and Punk fight.

Lesnar was Overeem's first opponent in the UFC back in 2011, at UFC 141. At the time, Overeem beat the wrestler badly in the first round, finishing the fight with a kick to the liver and subsequent punches.

BACK TO THEIR ROOTS

According to the former UFC fighter, Lesnar, who recently returned to the WWE, only had a successful career inside the octagon due to performance-enhancing drugs, having failed two drug tests in 2016.

Punk also went back to wrestling after a failed attempt at the UFC, which ended with a loss against Mickey Gall. It would have been 2, but the match against Mike Jackson was overturned and ruled a "no contest."