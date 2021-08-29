Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Dan Walters: Who will control sports betting in California?

By Dan Walters
Marin Independent Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree decades ago, it became apparent that casino gambling was coming to California and the only question was who would control and benefit from it. Within a few years, we had the answer. Indian tribes audaciously expanded bingo parlors into some casino-like games and machines, daring authorities to crack down, and used the proceeds of their expanded — and perhaps illegal — activities to finance a political drive that locked in their monopoly.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Walters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Legislature#Poker Games#Indian#Supreme Court#The Wall Street Journal#Caesars Entertainment#Fanduel Group#Calmatters Org#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
GamblingNational football post

Sports betting handle shrinks in July

The addition of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the end of Euro 2020 wasn’t enough to make up for a sports betting dollar shortfall in July. July is typically one of the slower months for sports betting with a light sports schedule compared to other months and it lived up to its slow reputation in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
GamblingGamingToday

North Carolina Sports Betting Possible By Midsummer 2022

A North Carolina state senator says he expects mobile sportsbooks to launch next summer pending legalization of statewide sports betting this year or next. Sen. Majority Whip Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, told North Carolina sports radio host Bryan Hanks on Tuesday that mobile and online sports betting could go live by midsummer of 2022, as long as the North Carolina General Assembly legalizes it before then.
Florida StatePosted by
Ballotpedia News

The latest developments regarding sports betting in Florida

Welcome to the Friday, August 27, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Gaming compact between Seminole Tribe and Florida goes into effect. Local Elections: School board filing deadline updates. #FridayTrivia: What percentage of absentee/mail-in ballots cast last year were rejected?. Gaming compact between Seminole...
Grays Harbor County, WAKXRO.com

Tribal casinos approved for sports betting

Multiple tribal casinos were approved to do sports betting, but no Grays Harbor tribes were on the list. The U.S. Department of the Interior has approved sports gambling compact amendments for Washington tribal casinos. Among the approved tribes werre the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi...
California Statesenadoelapr.org

Walters: Will the legislature face the California housing crisis? – GV Wire

California had a huge and growing housing problem before COVID-19 reared its ugly head 18 months ago, falling short of state building targets every year. The pandemic, which continues to escalate, “has exacerbated a long-standing housing shortage, intensified a state-wide affordability crisis and caused housing instability,” the Minister says. new state budget.
Arizona Statethelines.com

BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome Offers For Sports Betting In Arizona

Residents of the Grand Canyon State are anticipating the launch of legal sports betting in Arizona. While tribal casinos and sports teams will offer retail sports betting, for most, AZ sports betting apps will offer the utmost in convenience and offers like a BetMGM Arizona sportsbook promo. To get off...
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona fantasy sports betting goes live on Saturday

PHOENIX — Effective at midnight on Saturday, fantasy sports contests went live in the state of Arizona as part of legislation Gov. Doug Ducey signed earlier this year to legalize sports gambling. The legislation Ducey signed also expands the type of gambling allowed at tribal casinos and lets tribes and...
Maricopa County, AZArizona Capitol Times

Tribe sues to end sports betting

One of the state’s Native American tribes is suing to bring a halt to off-reservation wagering on sports just weeks before it is scheduled to begin. The lawsuit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court by the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, contends that state lawmakers have no right to permit sports franchises to start taking wagers on professional and collegiate games. Attorney Luis Ochoa said that’s because Arizonans went to the polls in 2002 and voted to confine certain kinds of gaming to reservations.
California Statelegalsportsreport.com

Seven US Sportsbooks Back Another California Sports Betting Initiative

California could have multiple sports betting questions on the ballot in 2022. A coalition of US sportsbooks announced on Tuesday an initiative to bring mobile sports betting to the Golden State. Those sportsbooks are:. Bally’s. BetMGM. DraftKings. Fanatics Betting & Gaming. FanDuel. Penn National/Barstool Sportsbook. Wynn. What’s in new mobile...
California Statelineups.com

New Sports Betting Initiative in California: DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM Team Up

California is getting closer to the potential legalization of sports betting, and significant progress could come from a new initiative that will be driven by some of the biggest players in the industry. DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM have established a campaign committee and introduced the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act. These sportsbooks have pledged $100 million to this initiative which will fund homelessness and mental health efforts through sports wagering revenue. The proposal limits online betting to individuals aged 21 years or older and, according to proponents, gives the California Department of Justice “broad power to regulate online sports betting” to protect against “corruption or illegal activity.”
Washington StateKXL

Sports Betting Coming To Casinos In Washington

SEATTLE (AP) – Sports betting in tribal casinos in Washington could be offered in some by the opening week of the NFL season. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Department of the Interior approved sports gambling compact amendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi tribes. Momentum has surged to legalize sports gambling nationwide since May 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law banning such betting everywhere but Las Vegas and a handful of other places. Individual states can now chart their own course, and more than two dozen, Washington among them, have authorized some form of sports wagering.
NFLlasvegasadvisor.com

FanDuel gets up all up in your grille; Tahoe casinos: Fire? What fire?

What will sports-betting advertising be like once football season starts? Our prediction is for overkill, followed by backlash. As though to prove our point, FanDuel is unleashing a national ad blitz with a minute-long TV spot called “Anthem.” It’s so over the top, so relentlessly in your face that a certain amount of revulsion is all but inevitable. Judge for yourself:
California StateMarin Independent Journal

California lawmakers approve more police records access

A bill that expands Californians’ right to know when police officers use excessive force is headed to the governor’s desk after a final Senate vote Thursday. Senate Bill 16 passed with a vote of 29 in favor and 9 senators against. It also gives Californians access to records when officers make unlawful arrests or searches, and when they discriminate against protected classes. The proposal now awaits final approval by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Dan Walters | ‘Grand bargain’ of workers’ compensation under siege

The COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been told, changes everything and that may include one of California’s oldest social support systems, workers’ compensation. Legislative tinkering and a potentially disruptive lawsuit threaten to undo what was termed a “grand bargain” of workers’ compensation struck more than a century ago. Employers agreed to compensate,...
UEFAfrontofficesports.com

NFL Already Cashing In on Sports Betting

The NFL helped lead the legal fight against sports betting in the U.S. Having lost, the league has now fully embraced having some skin in the game. This season, sportsbooks will be allowed to advertise during games for the first time. While specifics have not been made public, the league will reportedly allow six television sportsbook spots per game, with broadcasters CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN free to negotiate with sponsors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy