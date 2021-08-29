Dan Walters: Who will control sports betting in California?
Three decades ago, it became apparent that casino gambling was coming to California and the only question was who would control and benefit from it. Within a few years, we had the answer. Indian tribes audaciously expanded bingo parlors into some casino-like games and machines, daring authorities to crack down, and used the proceeds of their expanded — and perhaps illegal — activities to finance a political drive that locked in their monopoly.www.marinij.com
Comments / 0