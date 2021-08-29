Dan Walters: Who will control sports betting in California?

California is getting closer to the potential legalization of sports betting, and significant progress could come from a new initiative that will be driven by some of the biggest players in the industry. DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM have established a campaign committee and introduced the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act. These sportsbooks have pledged $100 million to this initiative which will fund homelessness and mental health efforts through sports wagering revenue. The proposal limits online betting to individuals aged 21 years or older and, according to proponents, gives the California Department of Justice “broad power to regulate online sports betting” to protect against “corruption or illegal activity.”