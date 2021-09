The Men’s Health Network (MHN) applauds the recommendations from CDC and NIH announced on August 18 to make booster vaccinations available for those who are at higher risk of COVID-19 infections, including nursing home residents, health-care providers, and those over 65 years of age. These were the majority of those to first get vaccinated in December and January. MHN also urges the FDA to move with all due urgency to not only approve booster vaccinations but also grant full marketing approval to the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the US.