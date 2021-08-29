Sunday Reading: Remote Living
Last year, Alec MacGillis published a comprehensive report on how remote learning continues to provide inadequate resources and schooling for America’s children. The piece chronicles the early, uncertain months of the coronavirus pandemic, when school districts around the country seemed to be caught unprepared by the crisis. For many students, especially those who are disadvantaged, MacGillis writes, “society’s attention to them has always been spotty, but they had at least been visible—one saw them on the way to school, in their blue and burgundy uniforms, or in the park and the playground afterward.” Now they were, he notes, in essence, invisible. MacGillis traces the history of universal education and chronicles how the gulf between public and private schools has only widened as the pandemic has persisted. We still can’t know, he observes, the long-term repercussions these kinds of changes will have on our kids or on our own lives.www.newyorker.com
Comments / 0