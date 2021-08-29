CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Yemeni official: Missile, drone attack on airbase kills 30

By The Associated Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni military spokesman says a missile and drone attack on a key military base in Yemen’s south has killed at least 30 troops. The spokesman for the Yemeni southern forces tells The Associated Press that the attack Sunday on the Al-Anad Air Base in the province of Lahj wounded at least 65 others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The officials said at least three explosions took place at the air base, which is held by the internationally recognized government.

