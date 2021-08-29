Cancel
Elections

Letter: Believe in the democratic process

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 5 days ago

When the recall process was begun over 100 years ago, it was designed for voters to go after a governor who was corrupt. It was not intended as a way to jump an election because some voters didn’t like the way the governor was doing the job. That is actually why we have elections on a regular basis.

