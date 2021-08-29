Letter: Believe in the democratic process

Just received my recall election email package. The ballot and Oath of Voter pages were concise and clear. But the return “envelope” baffles me. The front and rear are each on separate pages. There is no postage on the front page, and no way these two pages can be folded or manipulated into being an “envelope.” I could be wrong, but I thought the return envelope was to be postage paid. I ended up taping said pages to the front and back of a 9 x 12 inch envelope, and will have to go to the post office and incur the postage charges, if I choose to return it by mail.