Letter: Believe in the democratic process

Party poopers: The Ohio Republican Party’s financial support of Gov. Mike DeWine is causing headaches for party leadership, Andrew Tobias writes. A small but vocal group of state committee members take issue with the $500,000 the party gave to DeWine’s re-election campaign, plus $394,000 in in-kind services, and at least some of them are trying to block a party endorsement of DeWine. In an internal note to committee members, Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said it’s typical for the party to support incumbent elected officials, and that doing so doesn’t constitute an endorsement. The group of committee members also has raised questions about an ongoing internal party audit, the results of which are expected soon.
