Motorists Reminded To Slow Down As Maryland Students Prepare To Go Back To School

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As families across Maryland prepare for the start of the school year, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is partnering with the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to remind drivers, parents and students about road and pedestrian safety. After a year of virtual classrooms and offices, drivers should expect to see more pedestrians and drivers on the road as approximately 400,000 students return to public schools throughout the State this fall.