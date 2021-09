Lando Norris believes his crash in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix cost him a chance of pole position and he’s eager to make up for it in Sunday’s race. After topping Q1 and Q2, Norris crashed in very wet conditions at the start of the final part of qualifying, losing control through Eau Rouge and hitting the barrier on the left side of the track before spinning across to the opposite side. Given how strong he had been up to that point, Norris feels pole position was on the cards but a combination of factors led to his error.