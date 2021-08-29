Larry Nance Jr. trade is a ‘win-win’ for both parties says player’s agent - Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cavaliers and the agent for forward Larry Nance have been talking about a trade for a few months. “It’s not like Larry wanted to be traded or had any problems with Cleveland,” said Mark Bartelstein, his agent. “He loves everything about the Cavs and Cleveland. He grew up there. But we also had a discussion about where Larry is right now at this point in his career and what he wanted to do next.”www.cleveland.com
