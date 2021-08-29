Cancel
California State

How Larry Elder upended the California recall

By Alex Seitz-Wald
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — He calls himself the “Sage from South Central.” Critics call him “the Black face of white supremacy.” And Californians may soon call him “governor.”. Larry Elder — longtime radio host, first-time candidate — a right-wing provocateur hasn’t run for office since the 5th grade. But he’s beating a crowded field of politicians at their own game, emerging as an unlikely Republican frontrunner in California’s upcoming recall election.

