US spy agencies don’t believe COVID was developed as a biological weapon

By Lauren Barry
 5 days ago

Unclassified documents from the national intelligence community say they don’t believe COVID-19 was created as a biological weapon. However, the agencies agree the outbreak could have started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

