Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures of 100 to 105 in Kingman...105 to 110 in the Morongo Basin...110 to 115 in Upper Colorado River Valley including Needles and Lake Havasu City. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Kingman, AZ
City
Fort Mohave, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Deserts#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#15 08 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Logan, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hughes; Lincoln; Logan; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Logan, Payne, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Hughes Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Clark County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meade and western Clark Counties through 545 PM CDT At 514 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Englewood, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Delta County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Garfield County through 445 PM MDT At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Parachute, or 37 miles west of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rifle, Parachute and Battlement Mesa. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 72 and 90. Colorado 13 between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Yuma County through 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Arickaree School, or 22 miles southeast of Akron, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Yuma County County, including the following locations... Joes, Abarr and Kirk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Harper, Kingman, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Gordon County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gordon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gordon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oostanaula River near Calhoun affecting Gordon County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oostanaula River near Calhoun. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 21.3 feet and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 21 feet, Minor flooding begins of woodlands, fields and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage behind a water treatment plant off Mauldin Road. A boat ramp and portions of a small parking lot on the upstream and right bank side of the Georgia Highway 136 Connector will be under water.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Uintah County through 445 PM MDT At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27 miles southwest of Dinosaur, or 39 miles south of Vernal, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Uintah County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized minor flooding in poor drainage or low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rock Springs and Green River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sweetwater County through 500 PM MDT At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just northwest of Rock Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sweetwater County, including the following locations...Reliance and Sweetwater County Fairgrounds. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 100 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Uinta Basin, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin; Tavaputs Plateau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Rio Blanco County through 515 PM MDT At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southwest of Rangely, or 44 miles southeast of Vernal, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Rio Blanco County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sioux County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North Sioux A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sioux, southeastern Niobrara and north central Goshen Counties through 645 PM MDT At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rawhide Buttes, or near Lusk, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lusk, Montrose and Rawhide Buttes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Golden Valley County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Golden Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Golden Valley County through 530 PM MDT At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ryegate, or 29 miles east of Harlowton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ryegate and Franklin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Rio Blanco County through 545 PM MDT At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Rangely, or 53 miles southeast of Vernal, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Rio Blanco County. This includes Colorado 139 between mile markers 58 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lake County in east central Florida Southwestern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Groveland, Mascotte, Windermere, Bay Lake, Ferndale, Lake Apopka, Pine Hills, Oak Ridge, Lockhart, Clermont, Oakland, Lake Louisa, Horizon West, Bay Hill, Doctor Phillips and Universal Studios. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kearny, southwestern Finney and northeastern Grant Counties through 700 PM CDT At 624 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Hickok, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baldwin and south central Escambia Counties through 615 PM CDT At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lillian, or 11 miles west of West Pensacola, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orange Beach, Lillian, Bon Secour, Perdido Beach and Elberta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy