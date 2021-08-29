Cancel
Clark County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 20:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 in Desert Rock and Indian Springs...105 to 110 in Pahrump, Las Vegas, and Mesquite. * WHERE...Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County and the Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

