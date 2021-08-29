Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
City
Laughlin, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mead#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#15 08 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Clark County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meade and western Clark Counties through 545 PM CDT At 514 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Englewood, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Logan, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hughes; Lincoln; Logan; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Logan, Payne, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Hughes Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Garfield County through 445 PM MDT At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Parachute, or 37 miles west of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rifle, Parachute and Battlement Mesa. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 72 and 90. Colorado 13 between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek.
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Haskell The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Grant County in southwestern Kansas Central Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ryus, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Grant and central Haskell Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, inland Refugio, San Patricio, and Victoria Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lake County in east central Florida Southwestern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Groveland, Mascotte, Windermere, Bay Lake, Ferndale, Lake Apopka, Pine Hills, Oak Ridge, Lockhart, Clermont, Oakland, Lake Louisa, Horizon West, Bay Hill, Doctor Phillips and Universal Studios. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Yuma County through 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Arickaree School, or 22 miles southeast of Akron, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Yuma County County, including the following locations... Joes, Abarr and Kirk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Gordon County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gordon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gordon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oostanaula River near Calhoun affecting Gordon County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oostanaula River near Calhoun. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 21.3 feet and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 21 feet, Minor flooding begins of woodlands, fields and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage behind a water treatment plant off Mauldin Road. A boat ramp and portions of a small parking lot on the upstream and right bank side of the Georgia Highway 136 Connector will be under water.
Golden Valley County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Golden Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Golden Valley County through 530 PM MDT At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ryegate, or 29 miles east of Harlowton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ryegate and Franklin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Uintah County through 445 PM MDT At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27 miles southwest of Dinosaur, or 39 miles south of Vernal, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Uintah County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kingman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Rio Blanco County through 545 PM MDT At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Rangely, or 53 miles southeast of Vernal, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Rio Blanco County. This includes Colorado 139 between mile markers 58 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Brazoria County Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Laramie County through 500 PM MDT At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hillsdale to 9 miles east of Cheyenne to near South Greeley. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Burns, Hillsdale and Carpenter. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 366 and 395. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Golden Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Golden Valley, Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Golden Valley; Wheatland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHEATLAND AND CENTRAL GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTIES At 425 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deadmans Basin Reservoir, or 21 miles east of Harlowton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ryegate, Deadmans Basin Reservoir, Franklin and Shawmut. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flaming Gorge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Sweetwater County through 445 PM MDT At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Green River, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail, as well as brief torrential rainfall. Ponding of roadways and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 88 and 98. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy